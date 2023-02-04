BELTON — Services for Paul Haire, 76, of Belton will be 3 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Episcopal Church in Salado.
Mr. Haire died Thursday, Jan. 26, at a Plano hospital.
He was born Aug. 2, 1946, in Port Neches to James Bronson Haire and Lucille Elizabeth Smith. He graduated from Bridge City High School in 1964. He graduated from Baylor University in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He served in the Army for two years. He earned a master’s degree in library science from the University of Texas at Austin. He worked in the library at Temple College for more than 35 years before retiring.
Survivors include two brothers, Jim Haire of Seguin and Dennis Haire of Canyon Lake; and a sister, Brenda McAfee of Houston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a local animal shelter.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.