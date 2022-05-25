BELTON — No servicesare planned for Fred M. King Jr., 73, of Little River-Academy.
Mr. King died Monday, May 23, at a local hospital.
He was born Dec. 17, 1948, in Port Arthur to Fred M. Sr. and Lola E. Hopper King. He graduated from Belton High School. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Brigitte King in 1978.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, David King.
Survivors include a daughter, Melissa King; his father; a brother, Richard “Chico” King; and two sisters, Charlotte Benavidez and Marcy King.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.