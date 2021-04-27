Services for David Lexion Jr., 63, of Killeen are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Lexion died Sunday, April 25, at a Temple hospital.
Updated: April 27, 2021 @ 3:14 am
