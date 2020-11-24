BELTON — Services for Alexis Keller, 36, of Waco and formerly of Belton are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
She died Saturday, Nov. 21, in Waco.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Chance of a shower or two during the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 78F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: November 24, 2020 @ 7:45 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.