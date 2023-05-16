Sgt. Joshua “Josh” Lee Clouse
Sgt. Joshua “Josh” Lee Clouse, 39, of Cameron died Thursday, May 11, 2023 in a Temple hospital. Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. Burial will be in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at a later date. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Josh, a Police Sergeant for the Cameron Police Dept, was born on Fort Hood on June 27, 1983. He graduated from Waxahachie High School in 2001. He then enlisted in the U. S. Army and was honorably discharged in 2005. He married Stephanie Nicole Fortner in 2003 and from that union was born two sons, Jonathon Clouse and Jordan Clouse. He worked at the Milam County Sheriff’s Dept for several years and then for Cameron Small Engines before going to work for the Cameron Police Department.
Josh was a member of Harvest Bible Church in Rockdale where he served as a Deacon and Pre-teen Minister, along with being a part of the Church Security Team.
Memorials may be made to The Josh Clouse Memorial Fund at Citizens National Bank Cameron.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
