BELTON — No services are planned for James Francis Sexton, 42, of Belton.
His body will be cremated.
Mr. Sexton died Thursday, July 9.
He was born Feb. 20, 1978, in Bloomington, Ill., to Carolyn and Carl Sexton Jr. He worked for Firestone Complete Auto Care in Round Rock. He was a member of Gypsy Motorcycle Club.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Hoffman of Belton; two sons, John Carpenter of San Angelo and Esbjorn Ericson of Belton; four daughters, Cheyenne Sexton and Autumn Hoffman, both of Belton, and Dakota Sexton and Carolyn Sexton, both of Georgetown; and two brothers, Chan Truelove and Carl Sexton III, both of Belton.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.