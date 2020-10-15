ROSEBUD — Services for Scot Alan Eixman, 56, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cyclone with the Rev. Ranjan Cletus officiating.
Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Mr. Eixman died Tuesday, Oct. 13, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 15, 1964, in Rosebud to Edwin and Barbara Schmiedekamp Eixman. He graduated from Rogers High School, and married Patricia Kostiha. He worked for Simplot Solutions in Marlin, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a son, Cody Stepan of Temple; three brothers, Steve Eixman and Stacy Eixman, both of Temple, and Stuart Eixman of Red Ranger; his mother of Temple; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.