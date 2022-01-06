Services for Connie Green Jr., 60, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Cameron Grove Baptist Church in Cameron with the Rev. Fay Johnson officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Green died Wednesday, Dec. 29, at a Killeen hospital.
He was born July 14, 1961, in Cameron to Connie Sr. and Gussie Green. He was a member of Cameron Grove Baptist Church. He graduated from Yoe High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Central Texas College. He married Cherrie May on Oct. 11, 1981. He worked as director of finance for the city of Killeen from 1990 to 2005. He served as Killeen’s city manager from 2005 until 2011. He also worked as a certified public accountant at his own tax office for more than 30 years.
Survivors include his wife of Killeen; a daughter, Kiana Green of Killeen; and a brother, Bobby Ray Lavan of Cameron.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.