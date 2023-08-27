Clarence Ralph Zellmar Jr.
Clarence Ralph Zellmar Jr. passed away on August 23, 2023, with his family by his side after fighting illness for many years.
Jr. was born in Leesville, LA on September 27, 1955, and grew up attending schools in both the U.S. and Germany until he joined the U.S. Navy in 1973. In 1980 he established JR’s Home Repair before becoming employed with Artco Bell where he worked until retiring due to physical accidents, after which his mother, Esabell Ruth Zellmar, spent 8 years as his caregiver. He fathered and raised 2 daughters, Heather Renee and Nona Elizabeth Zellmar.
Jr is preceded in death by his father, Clarence Ralph Zellmar Sr. (2009); brother, Richard P. Zellmar (1974); and brother-in-law, Edwardo Ramirez (2021).
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Esabell Zellmar; son, Robert Confer; daughters, Nona Zellmar, and Heather Howell and husband, Jack; sisters, Norreen Brooks and husband, Paul, and Taffy C. Ramirez; brothers, William A. Zellmar, and Zachary Zellmar Sr. and wife, Michelle.
