Jessie Lee Dedrick Sr., 74, of Killeen died Tuesday Jan 15, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jessie Lee Dedrick Sr., 74, of Killeen died Tuesday, Jan. 14, at his residence. Services are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save