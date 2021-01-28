Wanda Palmore
May 28, 1936 –
January 25, 2021
Wanda Pharis Glasscock Palmore, 84, departed her earthly life on January 25, 2021, in Temple, Texas, after a valiant struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 30, at Oakwood Cemetery with Steve Mansen oﬃciating. Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 29, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Wanda Lanelle Pharis was born the only child of Carnie E. Pharis and Dorothy Leone Moseley in Falls County, Texas, May 28, 1936. The Pharis and Moseley families were pioneers in Falls and Freestone counties. Wanda was raised on the Pharis farm and ranch in Durango. She attended Bellfalls Elementary through the fourth grade until the school’s closure. She completed the remainder of her education in Troy, where she was head drum majorette and Salutatorian of Troy High School Class of 1954. She remained lifelong friends with her classmates and regularly attended class reunions until her illness. Wanda met her future husband, Shelton Glasscock, through his sister, Anne. They began dating in the 8th grade. Wanda enjoyed being around Shelton’s large family and especially visiting them on the Glasscock Dairy Farm.
Wanda and William Shelton Glasscock married June 25, 1954, at Bellfalls Baptist Church. They moved to Waco while Shelton completed his education at Baylor University. After graduation and following Shelton’s enlistment in the United States Navy, the newlyweds moved to Long Beach, California, where Wanda delighted in the oceanfront view from their apartment. In 1960 Shelton joined the Naval Reserves and specifically chose station in Houston so that Wanda could be near her mother who was in treatment at M. D. Anderson. The couple moved to Temple in 1962, after Shelton became a partner with his father in the dairy farm operation until it was later sold. In 1965 the family moved to Waco, when Shelton was named comptroller and eventually vice president of Texas Life Insurance. They cherished the lifelong friendships and business associations created through their Texas Life family.
Shelton aspired further in his career when partnering with his brother in 1973, which led the family’s pathway to the Euless, Hurst and Fort Worth area. Together they created an independent insurance agency and purchased Dairy Queen franchises. Shortly after arriving Wanda and Shelton’s daughter, Shelley, was injured in a devastating bicycle accident that resulted in bruising on her brain. The family would experience further tragedy in 1976 when Shelley Lynn died in her sleep at age 15. As a result, the family decided to return and plant permanent roots in Waco. Shelton was a certified public accountant and established his own accounting firm and invested in real estate, cleaning and retail stores. Wanda was instrumental in the success of all his businesses. She was a typist for many years and performed clerical duties in his oﬃces. The love of Wanda’s life, Shelton, passed away in 1988 after a brief illness.
In 1994 Wanda married Glenn Palmore, an acquaintance from Central Christian Church. Glenn was retired from the U.S. Airforce (WWII) and formerly owned Vogue Cleaners. Together, they enjoyed traveling, attending Shriner events, family reunions, balls and parties, listening to Big Band music, and dancing the night away. Glenn died in 2006.
Wanda spent the last seven years in an assisted living facility in Belton near her eldest son. She enjoyed living in her private apartment and participated in weekly church services, dancing, music, style shows, dominoes, bingo, and arts and crafts.
One constant joy throughout Wanda’s entire life was her appreciation of music. She loved to sing and dance and was able to remember the lyrics of every song in the hymnal even after Alzheimer’s deprived her mind of basic functions. She was an accomplished pianist, and her family holds fondest the memories of her playing and singing Christmas carols. Wanda was petite in stature with impeccable style. She was a gracious hostess and dear friend to all. She was a loving mother to her children and adoring Nana to her grandchildren. Most of all, Wanda was a faithful servant to the Lord. Wanda was a longtime member of Central Christian Church, Daughters of the Nile-Merak Temple No. 104, the Garden Club and Potpourri Club.
Wanda is preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; daughter, Shelley Lynn Glasscock; and a stepdaughter, Glenda Palmore Rampy.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two sons, Gregory and wife, Nancy Starnes Glasscock, of Temple, and Michael and wife, Tammy Martin Glasscock; two granddaughters, Kaylee and Courtney Glasscock, all of Prosper, Texas; stepdaughter, Paula Palmore Elliott and husband, Glen, of Como, Texas; and numerous Palmore step grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
The family extends a sincere appreciation to the CCC Women’s Disciple group who faithfully sent Wanda cards of encouragement over the past seven years.
Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church 4901 Lake Shore Dr. Waco, TX 76710. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “Tribute Wall” at www.WHBfamily.com.
