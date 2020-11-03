SALADO — Services with military honors for Danny Charles Benoit, 63, of Austin will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Benoit died Oct. 9 at his residence.
He was born March 14, 1957, in Gueydan, La., to Stanley J. and Juanita Benoit. He graduated from Killeen High School. He married Estelee Pearl Wilkinson on Jan. 9, 1995.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, David Benoit, James Benoit and Marc Benoit; his mother of Salado; a brother, Jeffrey Benoit; a sister, Cheryl Benoit; and a grandchild.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.