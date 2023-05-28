Tommiann Parks
Tommiann Parks, age 95, of Temple, Texas passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. She was born on May 16, 1928 in Houston, Texas to Allen B. Higgins and Anna Harriett Spears Higgins.
Tommiann attended schools in Houston and studied China painting. She married Cleve Parks on February 18, 1948. She was blessed with two sons. They moved to Temple in 1974. Tommiann was a long time member of Memorial Baptist Church and was a member of the Temple Porcelain Art Guild.
She is preceded in death by her husband Cleve Parks and son, Donald Peyton Parks.
Tommiann is survived by her son, Cleve D. Parks, 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A visitation for Tommiann will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, TX, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bellwood Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Parks family.
Paid Obituary