ROCKDALE — Services for Karene Jane Weise, 80, of Thorndale will be 11 a.m. today in Detmold Cemetery in Thorndale.
Mrs. Weise died Saturday, Dec. 18, at a Round Rock hospital.
She was born Dec. 2, 1941, in Thorndale to Oscar and Ida Synatzsky Heintze. She worked as a secretary for the States Attorney General Office. She also worked as a homemaker, farmer and rancher. She married Melvin Roy Weise on Oct. 22, 1961, in Thorndale.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Oct. 4, 2019.
Survivors include a son, Terrel Weise of Thorndale; a daughter, Kendra Ponde of Fort Worth; a sister, Maebell Baird of Phoenix, Ariz; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Thorndale Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 430, Thorndale, TX 76577.