ROCKDALE — Services for Mary Geraldine McIrvin, 77, of Rockdale will be held in private at a later date.
Mrs. McIrvin died Thursday, April 14, at a Taylor hospital.
She was born May 7, 1944, in Central Falls, R.I., to John P. and Margaret C. Nesbit LaBerge. She married Elmer Archie McIrvin on June 28, 1968, in Norton, Mass. She worked as a beautician, bus driver and homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Aug. 24, 2020; and a son, James McIrvin.
Survivors include a son, Elmer Archie McIrvin Jr. of Rockdale; two daughters, Margaret Kerns and Tammy Barnett, both of Rockdale; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.