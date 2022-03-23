ROCKDALE — Private services for Regina Lynn Barber Baxter, 60, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Baxter died Sunday, March 20, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 1, 1961, in Marlin to Royce and Mary Pauline Pennington Barber. She was a grocery store stocker.
She was preceded in death by a son, Royce E. Baxter.
Survivors include her father, Royce Barber of Rockdale; three brothers, Richard Barber of San Antonio, and Greg Barber and Kevin Barber, both of Rockdale; and a sister, Donna Mantey of Rockdale.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale in charge of arrangements.