BELTON — Services for Donald Calvin Gee, 84, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Tommy Bever officiating.
Burial will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Petrolia Cemetery.
Mr. Gee died Friday, Sept. 3, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 6, 1937, in Clay County to Orville and Lorene White Gee. He graduated from Petrolia High School in 1955. After graduating he began a career with Lone Star Gas, retiring in 1994 after 39 years. He married Verna Hunter in Grandfield, Okla., in 1955. He was a member of the Belton Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Donna Helms-Haiduk of Panhandle and Kimberly Gee of Temple; a son, Calvin Lee Gee of Marble Falls; a brother, Johnny Wilson of Petrolia; a sister, Jeanene Lanto of Oklahoma; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home.