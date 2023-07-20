Don Lindsey Janes
January 14, 1952 – July 17, 2023
Don Lindsey Janes, 71, of Temple, Texas, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple with his loving wife, Becky, by his side.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3909 Ermine Trail, Temple, Texas.
Don was born January 14, 1952, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Don H. and Mabel Ann Lindsey Janes. He graduated from Richfield High School in Waco in 1970. Don served in the United States Navy for six years where he ultimately served as a Russian Linguist. He held two degrees from Texas State Technical Institute, one in Laser Technology and the other in Computer Programming. Through the years, Don was employed by Hughes Aircraft, American-Amicable Life In-surance Company, and City Wrecking Company.
Don had a great sense of humor and enjoyed playing pranks on his loved ones. He loved spending time with friends and family. He especially enjoyed fishing, bowling, and trips with his wife to Bossier City. Music was always a central part of his life. He played a number of various instruments, but always maintained a strong passion for the guitar. In fact, he and his grandson played the guitar while Don was surrounded by family just days before his death.
Don is preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents Wilbur Hill “Jack” Lindsey, Emma Bertha (Schlitzkus) Lindsey, Ulysses S. Janes, and Mary Ada (Grisham) Janes; and his grandchildren Anneliese Nicole, Steve, and Wyatt Crocker.
Don is survived by his wife of 26 years, Rebecca Janes; his sisters, Suzanne Miller and her husband, Darwin, and Jennifer Canady; his daughters, Corey Annaleise Hall and her husband, Dennis, Samantha Janes and her husband, James Carmack, Elisha Baxter and her husband, Justin, and Angela Crocker and her husband, Clint; grandchildren Ian Hall, Ella Hall, Justin Baxter, Gage Baxter, and Christine Carmack; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
