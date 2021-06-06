Services for Judy Marie Janes, 74, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Mike McMurtry officiating.
Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery.
Mrs. Janes died Thursday, June 3, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 16, 1946, in Granite City, Ill., to Bert and Catherine Stark Greer. She graduated from Troy High School in 1964. She attended Temple Junior College. She married Gene Janes on Nov. 25, 1966. She worked for JCPenney. She was a Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Feb. 17, 2020.
Survivors include a son, Scott E. Janes of Belton; a daughter, Kelli Marie Janes England of Troy; a sister, Sue Ann Guggenbickler of Wrangell, Alaska; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.