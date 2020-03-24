Services for Bobby Gene Edwards, 81, of Troy will be at a later date.
Mr. Edwards died Friday, March 20, at a local hospital.
He was born Dec. 27, 1938, in Flat to Robert E. Lee and Genamae Gallaway Edwards. He was a rancher and worked in construction. He was a member of Troy United Methodist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Judy Edwards Schiller of Troy; a son, Robby Edwards of Temple; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Affordable Burial & Cremation Services Inc. is in charge of arrangements.