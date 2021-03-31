Matthew Gage Posey
Matthew Gage Posey September 11, 1984 - March 27, 2021
Matthew Gage Posey, age 36, of Holland, Texas passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Jacksonville, Texas. He was born on September 11, 1984 in Fort Stockton, Texas to Keith and Michelle Arnette Posey.
Matt moved with his mom and brothers to China Spring in 1990 which became their permanent home. His mom, Michelle married Ed Palmer. Matt called him dad. Matt graduated from China Spring High School. He was an all around athlete but most remembered for baseball and basketball. While working a side job at LaFiesta Restaurant, he met Haley, who was working there while furthering her education. The Castillo’s became an active part of their lives.
Matt & Haley married quietly August 19, 2013 and then on March 29, 2014 had a big wedding for all the family. They had three children, Preston 12, Layla 11, and Jolie 7. His family was his pride and joy.
Matt spent years doing electrical work in the oil field. After years traveling away from home, he obtained his Journeyman’s license. Matt got on with Tesla and was finally able to be home with his family every night. His family was always priority and he took pride in his children’s school work and all their extra activities. His hobbies were spending time with family and friends on weekends. Many weekends were spent helping friends when they needed a helping hand. He built a Man Cave where he stored all his tools and built multiple things around the house. Matt loved Baylor, Texas Rangers, and the Dallas Cowboys. You could usually find him with his family, dressed in their attire, watching these teams play on the weekend. Matt is survived by his wife Haley and children Preston, Layla, and Jolie all of Holland, his mom and dad, Michelle and Ed Palmer and his siblings, Garrett and wife Krislyn and Dillon Posey of China Spring, Casey Posey and wife Danielle of Victoria, and Madison Vela and husband Chris of Salt Lake City, Utah, his father, Keith Posey of Kingsland, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his grandparents, Georgia Arnett of Gatesville, Judy Gotcher of Holland, and Paul and Toni Aragon and father-in-law Chris Aragon of Jarrell and mother-in-law Wendie Castillo of Holland. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, L.V. Arnett, Charley Mack Gotcher, Delvyne and Huey Posey.
Services will be at Scanio Harper Funeral Home in Temple on Good Friday, April 2, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be from 10-11, prior to the service. A time of Fellowship and meal will be held at the Kuhlman Center in Holland at 1:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial account in honor of Matt’s children’s has been set up at TFNB Your Bank For Life in Waco in Haley Posey’s name.
