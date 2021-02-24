Services for Samuel Franklin Pitrucha, 92, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Pitrucha died Dec. 27.
He was born Nov. 8, 1928, in Fort Worth to Franklin Pitrucha and Lola May Williams. He graduated from Temple High School. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Shirley Pitrucha on June 19, 1955. He owned Temple Equipment Co. He also worked for the city of Temple.
He was preceded in death by a son, Steven Gary Pitrucha.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a sister, Rose Whatley of Temple; two grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.