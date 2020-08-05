Agnes Marie “Aggie” Stojanik Tschoerner, 83, of Temple died Tuesday, Aug. 4, at a local hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Corn Hill.
Burial will be in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Corn Hill.
Mrs. Tschoerner was born Aug. 25, 1936, in Corn Hill to Louis and Mary Stojanik. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by a son, Lee Tschoerner.
Survivors include her husband, Franklin Tschoerner of Temple; a daughter, Linda Drozd of Holland; a son, Lynn Tschoerner of Temple; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org); or Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.