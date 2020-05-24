Services for Aileen Antoinette Hollas Beck, 91, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple with the Rev. Ranjan Cletus officiating.
Mrs. Beck died Friday, May 22, at her residence.
She was born June 8, 1928, in Los Angeles, Texas, to Richard and Annie Karnowski Hollas. She graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in 1945. She graduated nursing training as a registered nurse from Providence Hospital in Waco in 1948. She received an associate degree from Temple College. She served in the U.S. Cadet Peace Corps. She married Matthew Douglas “Doug” Beck on July 6, 1950, in Cameron. She worked at Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple. She was a member of the National Association of Federal Employees.
She was preceded in death by her husband on March 1, 2014.
Survivors include a son, Gary Beck of Temple; a daughter, Carol Taylor of Temple; a brother, George Hollas of Cameron; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38103.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.