Thomas Dwayne Herry
Thomas Dwayne Herry, age 52 of Moffat, died Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a local hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Loyd Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Moffat Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6-8:00pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the funeral home.
Thomas was born on December 24, 1968 in Killeen, Texas to the late Thomas Clifton Herry and Texana Louise Billings. He worked for the past four years at Unique Machine Shop in Olgesby, Texas and will be missed dearly. There was not a job he couldn’t or wouldn’t do. He also loved to build things and had a great talent for small detail as well as a vision to make things pretty. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Thomas leaves lots of loved ones behind. Survivors include Angela Cook of Moffat, Texas in which he loved dearly for the past 11 years; one brother, Louis Herry and wife Lori of Olgesby, Texas; three sisters, Mary Tate & husband Patrick of Moody Texas, Pamala Wages & husband Trent of Rockdale, Texas, and Diana Thompson of Georgetown. Even though he did not have children, he had numerous nieces & nephews who were a very big part of his life and they loved him so much.
