ROCKDALE — Services for Doris Mae Niemtschk Kiesling, 90, will be 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Thorndale with the Rev. Aaron Kalbas officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Kiesling died Wednesday, Nov. 11.
She was born July 2, 1930, southeast of Thorndale to Meta and Otto Niemtschk. She married Delma “Sloppy” Kiesling on Oct. 14, 1948. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2009.
Survivors include four sons, Preston Kiesling, Keith Kiesling, Allen Kiesling and Kevin Kiesling; a daughter, Darnell Leschber; two sisters, Elyne Lehmann and Irene Schroeder; a brother, Eugene Niemtschk; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church General Fund, P.O. Box 369, Thorndale, TX 76577.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.