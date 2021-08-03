Frankie Wood
Funeral services for Mr. Frankie Wood will be held on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 at 2:00pm at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Temple, Texas with Mike Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River Academy.
There will be visitation on Monday, August 2nd at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home from 5-7 pm. in Temple, Texas.
Frankie Ray Wood, 65 of Temple, Texas went home to his Lord and Savior on July 30, 2021, surrounded by loved ones at the hospital in Temple, Texas following a battle with Cancer. Frankie was born in Dallas, Texas April 13, 1956, the sixth child of eight of D.W. and Verna Wood. Frankie graduated high school in Troy, Texas and lived his life in Temple, TX. He married Barbara Presley in 1994. He was blessed with a son Jason Wood and two stepchildren Robin Mogavero and David Presley.
Frankie worked in the car business since he was 18 years old and eventually opened his own dealership, Crossroads Motor Company. After 15 years he closed the business and went to work for Centex Rehabilitation Center. During this time, he was a Referee with the Texas Association of Sports Officials for local Jr. High, High School, and some collegiate games where he shared the field with his team which included two of his brothers. He went on to become a school bus driver for the Belton Independent School District where he worked when he passed. When he was not driving the bus, he spent time driving golf balls around various golf courses in the area with many of his close friends.
No one was a stranger to Frankie, and many remember him for his generosity and caring spirit passing out mints to everyone he met.
Frankie was preceded in death by his father D.W. Wood, his mother Verna Wood, brother Jerry Don Wood. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Barbara Wood, his son Jason Wood and his wife Anna Castillo, step children Robin Mogavero and husband Butch, and David Presley and his wife Glenda, grandchildren Tamara Schonberg and her husband Kyle, Seana Mogavero and fiancé Steven Boggess, Seth Mogavero and his wife Jennifer, Delaney, Shane, and Aaron Presley, great grandchildren, Odin and Jackson Schonberg, Knox and Kollyns Mogavero, brothers, William and Kenny Wood, sisters Patsy Linker, Mary Alice Kirkham, Shirley Green, and Cathy Luther, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers include; Kenny Wood, William Wood, Jeff Wood, Weston Wood, Seth Mogavero, and Aaron Presley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude’s Children Hospital.
