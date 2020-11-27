A Mass of Christian Burial for Anita Massingill, 92, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery in Westphalia.
Mrs. Massingill died Tuesday, Nov. 24, at a local hospital.
She was born April 7, 1928, in Westphalia to Alois and Cecilia Niersmann Fuchs. She married George Massingill on June 3, 1969, in Temple. He preceded her in death on Jan. 2, 2005. She was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar Society and served on the bereavement committee. She also worked with seniors and the Eucharistic minister at the VA chapel and hospital in Temple.
Survivors include four stepchildren, Jackie Earl Massingill, Linda Curry, Brenda Schronk and Connie Jones; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or St. Mary’s Catholic School in Temple.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, followed by a rosary.