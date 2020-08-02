Pat “Peanut” passed away at home peacefully on July 25th.
She was a 1964 Temple High School graduate and worked in the healthcare industry for 30 years.
Pat was a fine woman with an infectious laugh and indelible sense of humor. Anyone that knew her, loved her.
She is survived by a daughter, Kim Austin, her husband Ryan and granddaughter Patty Beth, all of Fort Worth, Texas. Her son Kyle, his wife Julie and grandsons Jake and Cole, all of San Antonio, TX. Also, co-parent and life-long friend Bill Jarma. Brother and sister-in-law AJ & Lanelle Mikeska, brother and sister-in-law Russell and Sandy Mikeska, her nieces Lynn Mikeska, Kristy Mikeska, and Katie Britt, nephews Michael Mikeska, and John Mikeska.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas.