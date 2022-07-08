Services for Jeffrey Scott Gillis, 57, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Gillis died Wednesday, July 6, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 27, 1965, in Newfoundland, Canada, to Richard F. Gillis and Sue Lawana Sheffield. He graduated from Judson High School in Converse. He was baptized in McGregor at College Avenue Baptist Church. He had been a resident of the Temple area for 24 years, and was owner and operator of All Around Tree Care of Temple for 33 years. He also became a member of the Tree Care Industry Association. He married Paula Bostick on May 16, 1992.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two daughters, Amber Mariah Gillis of Temple and Amanda Lehman Poff of Conroe; two sons, Nicholas Scott Gillis of Mobile, Ala., and Kyle Grant Lehman of San Antonio; a brother, Kevin Richard Gillis of Conroe; a sister, Cheryl Burch of San Antonio; and three grandchildren.
