BELTON — Services for Bradley E. Yarbrough, 51, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Ed Wilks officiating.
Mr. Yarbrough died Wednesday, Aug. 26, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 8, 1968, in Abilene to Bruce and Martha Yarbrough. He graduated from Belton High School and Stephen F. Austin University. He was a salesman. He was a member of Belton Church of Christ.
Survivors include a son, Robby Yarbrough of Lubbock; a daughter, Kelsey Yarbrough of Belton; his parents of Pleasanton; and a brother, John Yarbrough of Bethal, Mo.