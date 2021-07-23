Margie Hill
On July 20, 2021, Margie Hill passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 92 years old. A life-long Texas native, she was well loved in her small town. Margie had three children with her husband Howard E. Hill. They were married on November 27, 1946 until he passed in 1999.
Margie was not only a devoted housewife and mother but worked for AISD food services as well as sewing for many people in the community. From wedding dresses and cheerleading uniforms to specialty quilts, she could do it all. Her favorite pass-times were playing bingo, where she met many friendly faces, and watching every western known to man. No matter how busy she got, she always made time for everyone. Margie always provided support for her family and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard E. Hill Sr.; sons, Howard E. Hill Jr., Harold Wayne Hill, Sr.; and grandson, Harold Wayne Hill Jr.
Margie is survived by one sister, Mary Ann of Temple; son, Richard Hill of Sparks; grandchildren, Amber Hill of Academy, Richard Hill Jr., of Sparks, Melanie Drake of Rogers and Jo Beth Hill of Rogers; great grandchildren, Kelsie Drake of Rogers, Kasin Drake of Rogers, Cody Malina of Academy, Colby Taylor of Academy, Kayla Hill of Georgia and Brock Hill of South Dakota.
Committal Service will be Friday, July 23 at 10:00 AM at Greathouse Cemetery, 2343 E FM 93, Temple.
Paid Obituary