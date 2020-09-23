Services for Thomas Jay “Baldy” Howard Jr., 43, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Howard died Aug. 31 at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 19, 1977, in Bucyrus, Ohio, to Thomas Jay Sr. and Rose Schieffer Howard. He graduated from Fostoria High School. He worked in construction.
Survivors include four sons, Eric Howard, Dustin Howard, Riley Howard and Marcus Howard; four daughters, Stacey Howard, Tracey Howard, Desiree Howard and Alexis Howard; two sisters, Patricia Light and Misty Imboden; and two grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.