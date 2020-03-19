BELTON — Private family services will be held for Larry W. Baggerly, 75, of Belton.
Public services will be at a later date.
Burial will be in McDowell Cemetery in Belton.
Mr. Baggerly died Monday, March 16, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 14, 1944, in Corpus Christi to Richard and Lela Nettles Baggerly. He married Patricia O’Bannon on July 11, 1964, in Belton. He was a teacher and a coach for Holland and Moody school districts, and later worked for Belton as the maintenance director for the district. He was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Belton.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Michael Baggerly and Billy Baggerly, both of Belton; a daughter, Kathy Baggerly Moore of Belton; three brothers, Jim Baggerly of Holland, Floyd Baggerly of Jourdanton and Donnie Baggerly of Belton; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.