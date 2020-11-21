GIDDINGS —— Services for Robert J. “Bob” Holick, 87, of Giddings will be 10 a.m. Monday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings with the Rev. John Waak officiating.
Burial will be in Giddings City Cemetery.
Mr. Holick died Thursday, Nov. 19, in LaGrange.
He was born Dec. 2, 1932, in Heidenheimer.
Survivors include his wife, Delores “Dee” Holick of Giddings; and a sister, Georgia Forney of Belton.
Memorials may be made to Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Giddings; the Giddings Public Library; or any charity.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and 7-10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.