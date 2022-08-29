BELTON — Services for Robert Bretton Williams, 55, of Belton will be 2:30 p.m. Sept. 15 in Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in California.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
Thunderstorms likely. High 84F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 12:58 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
BELTON — Services for Robert Bretton Williams, 55, of Belton will be 2:30 p.m. Sept. 15 in Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in California.
Mr. Williams died Tuesday, Aug. 16, at his residence.
He was born March 8, 1967, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Eddie Wayne Williams and Ute Christa Arlt. He grew up in Virginia, Maryland, Germany and Texas. After completing his education, he joined the Air Force as a law enforcement specialist. He served during Operation Desert Storm. After leaving the Air Force, he founded Defender One, a security company in Sacramento, Calif. He managed the company until he retired and moved to Belton. He was a member of VFW Post No. 4008 in Belton.
Survivors include a daughter, Alexis Williams of Roseville, Calif.; his mother; Ute Arlt; and two brothers, John Williams and Michael Williams.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.