CAMERON — Services for Marjorie L. Sweet, 91, of Humble and formerly of Milam County will be 10 a.m. Monday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mrs. Sweet died Sunday, Aug. 1, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 14, 1929, in Milam County to Charles and Florence Evard Shelander. She married William “Buster” Sweet, and he preceded her in death in 2011. She worked in the education department of the Texas Department of Corrections for many years.
Survivors include a son, William Charles “Bill” Sweet of Humble; a sister, Annetta Wiggley of Waco; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren