Services for Harlon Lee Reed, 79, of Las Vegas, Nev., will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Harlon Lee Reed, 79, of Las Vegas, Nev., will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Reed died Thursday, Aug. 18, at a Las Vegas hospital.
He was born July 20, 1943, in Waynesboro, Pa., to Herrell Edward and Hallie Marzee Rose Reed. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He married Marjorie Mae Henry in 1992.
He was preceded in death by a son, Cary Reed; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Gina Reed and Kelly Reed; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, P.O. Box 96280, Washington, D.C. 20077.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.