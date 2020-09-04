Theron “Tom” Alexander Saunders
SAUNDERS, Theron (“Tom”) Alexander Saunders, was called to heaven for eternal rest and unending joy in heaven on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 92 years of age. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Moffat Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Bruce Zimmerman of Waxahachie Bible Church.
Tom was born in Moffat, Texas, on September 26, 1927. He served in the United States Army from 1946 to 1953. He loved country music, could play numerous instruments, and worked with some of the most legendary artists in his earlier years who affectionately called him “Tommy.” Until his retirement in 1982, he made his living driving trucks and had his own trucking company. Then, he entered into telecommunications wire tracking until 2001. Leisurely, he enjoyed woodworking and mechanic’ing in his shop on anything with a motor.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents Annis Marie Cross Saunders and Burleson Alexander Saunders, both of Moffat and his first wife Juanita Mae Phipps, the mother of his sons David and Darrell.
He is survived by son David Alexander Saunders of Red Oak, grandson Jacob Alexander Saunders and great-grandson Jordan Alexander Saunders; son Darrell James (Melissa) Saunders of Belton, grandchild Jessica Saunders, and great-grandchildren Abigail Saunders-DeLeon, Sofia-Rae Saunders, Jaryen and Diego Loving; Sharon Kay Morgan Saunders, daughter Shelly Andrade and granddaughter Deanna Saunders; and a host of sweet family and friends who loved Tom.
