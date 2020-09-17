Allen “Skeet” Powell
Services for Allen “Skeet” Powell, 70, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be private.
Skeet Powell quietly passed away Tuesday at his residence with his family by his side.
Skeet was born in Superior, Nebraska July 5, 1950 to Lyle Dean Powell and Louise Collins Powell. He grew up in small town Kansas on a farm. After serving in the US Army, he married the love of his life Jan Drury June 16, 1973. Skeet was a man of many talents with a wide variety of careers throughout his lifetime. Some of his favorites include truck driving, working for an aerial sprayer, selling fertilizer and driving a Big A spray rig in the agricultural business. After relocating his family to Texas, he worked for the Temple Housing Authority and Temple College. Skeet enjoyed his retirement years spending time with his granddaughters.
Survivors include his wife Jan Powell of Morgan’s Point Resort; two sons Brock Allen Powell, wife Christy and daughter Amelia Ann of Temple and Neil Turner Powell of Harker Heights and daughter Presli Taylor of Temple; two brothers Mahlon Powell of Kansas and Jim Powell of New Mexico; two sisters Pat Grout of Kansas and Kathy Tucker of Kansas.
Everyone is invited to pay their respects to Skeet on Friday from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charity of your choice.
