Services for Burl Tyson Land, 95, of Waco will be private.
Mr. Land died Monday, Dec. 28, at a Waco hospital.
He was born Nov. 18, 1925, in Bastrop to Ruth and Tom Land. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II in 1943. He married Frances D. Keith on May 12, 1946, in Heidenheimer. They worked side by side in their fabric and floral supply businesses.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2006.
Survivors include two sons, Burl T. Land Jr. and Glen A. Land; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Hospice, 6700 Sanger Ave., Waco, TX 76710, or any charity.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.