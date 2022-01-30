Bernice Priddy of Troy, Texas passed away at her residence on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Scanio-Harper Funeral Home will be in charge of her graveside service at Roberts Cemetery in Troy on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 2:00pm.
She was born on December 12, 1932 to Lester and Vera Brown in Lancaster, Texas in Dallas County. She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1951.
After having known each other for only two months, she married Bobby Earl Priddy, Sr. in 1951 in Lancaster, TX. Rev Raymond Priddy, Bobby’s brother, performed the ceremony in the bride’s family home in Lancaster. It was a marriage made in Heaven, as they were together for almost 70 years before Bob passed away in 2020.
She started to work at Western Auto Distribution Center in the mailroom in Dallas. In 1975, they moved from Lancaster to Temple, where she continued to work for Western Auto in the mailroom until she retired in 1993 after 26 years of service.
She was a former member of Central Baptist Church in Lancaster where she served as a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir. She is a current member of First Baptist Church in Troy.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers S.L. Brown (wife Rosella) and M.C. Brown and a sister Ruth Brown (who passed away as infants).
She is survived by her son Bobby E. Priddy, Jr. (wife Judy) of Trophy Club, Texas, daughter Connie Priddy of Troy, Texas, grandson Brian Priddy (and wife Laura) of Bulverde, Texas and granddaughter Allison Priddy of Trophy Club, Texas. Three great grandchildren, Mason Priddy, Daisy Priddy, and Charlotte Priddy of Bulverde, Texas. She is also survived by brother-in-law Bruce Priddy (and wife Mary) of Rockwall, Texas, sisters-in-law Mildred Priddy of Red Oak, Texas and Judy Nell Priddy of Round Rock, TX, numerous nephews, nieces, friends and many beloved pets.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ‘Signing Men of North Central Texas” mail to: Derrell Thompson @ Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church 6911 W. Boutwell Temple, Texas 76502 or to Temple Animal Shelter 620 Mama Dog Circle Temple, Texas 76501.
She love her family, friends, church, country and most of all her Lord. She also loved her cats and dog.
She loved living on a farm and raising cattle, chickens, geese, ducks, and various other animals. She enjoyed the Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys, and attending concerts by Singing Men of North Central Texas. Her hobbies were reading religious books, working crossword puzzles, crocheting and Sam Elliot movies.
Her favorite symbol was the Lighthouse, “for Jesus is the Lighthouse and without him where would this ship (Soul) be.”
We wish to thank all the people from Encompass Home Health Care (especially Zee, Pam and Jacob) and Scott and White Hospice Care (especially Patty and Jessica), Dr. Aval Naree Green and Charissa who helped over the last few years of her life. We are very grateful to all of you and your kindness and care in seeing to her every need. Also, a special thank you to her friends, M.O.D. and neighbors. May God bless each of you the joy and comfort you brought to her life.
Her casket will be open at the cemetery prior to the service and she will be in state on Monday, January 31, 2022 until 9pm at the funeral home. Visitation will be just prior to the graveside service at cemetery.
We who are left behind will miss and love you the rest of our lives, but will meet again in Heaven some sunny day. Our love always.