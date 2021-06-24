Nancy Ann Lancaster
Nancy Ann Lancaster, age 81 of Temple, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 at her home. Graveside services will be held at 10 am Friday, June 25, 2021 at Lancaster Cemetery in Temple.
Nancy was born on August 2, 1940 to Fred and Lavern Lewellen in Dallas, Texas. She was named “Band Sweetheart” her senior year at Temple High School, graduating in 1958. She attended Temple Junior College for 2 years. Nancy married William C. Lancaster on December 21, 1958. She worked as an appointment clerk at Scott & White Hospital for 21 years. She was also a bookkeeper for Vought Aircraft, Southwestern Baptist Seminary, and was always helping with the churches that her husband ministered to. She organized a huge cookie effort, totaling 5,000 dozen cookies being delivered to our sailors and marines overseas. She loved to be able to brighten people’s day and tell them about her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Nancy was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple. She often visited nursing and retirement homes. Nancy was a loving wife and mother that cared deeply for her family. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Lavern Lewellen; and brother, Fred Wayne Lewellen.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her husband, William C. Lancaster; son, William “Craig” Lancaster of Temple; daughter, Cheryll D. Friend of Lamore, CA; son, Michael Wayne Lancaster of Temple; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
