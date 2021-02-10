Services for Bettie Grace Bullion Watson-Briggs, 93, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Feb. 19 in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Odessa.
She died Monday, Feb. 8, at a local care center.
She was born Oct. 9, 1927, in Menard.
Survivors include two brothers, David Bullion of Brownwood and Delbert Roberts of Junction; and two sisters, Clara Stromquist of Brady and Mamie Pannell of Lewisville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.