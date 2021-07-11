Jimmie George Shepherd
Jimmie George Shepherd passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the age of 97 in his home at the Morada in Temple. Jim and his wife, Dorothy will be interred side by side at a ceremony with military honors at the Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery in Killeen at 9 am on July 12, 2021.
Jim was born in Lone Oak, Texas on September 9, 1923 to Duron and Mary Shepherd. He grew up in Wichita Falls and graduated from Wichita Falls High School. He served from 1943 to 1946 during World War II as a commissioned US Naval officer. He met Army nurse Dorothy Naomi Wright in San Francisco just before departing aboard the USS Miflin for Hawaii in preparation for embarking the 4th Marines for the invasion of Iwo Jima. The couple reunited after the War and married in 1946. They together raised two sons, Paul Duron Shepherd and Seth Daniel Shepherd. Jim graduated with a Master’s in physics from North Texas State College and was an avid ham radio enthusiast. He was a popular physics professor at Lamar University and part-time rancher in Beaumont, Texas from 1957 to 1987. Upon his retirement, Jim and Dorothy settled on a ranch outside Cameron, Texas before later moving to Temple to live in the Meridian Senior Living Complex in 1999. There the couple enjoyed their friends and a good game of bridge.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Duron and Mary Shepherd; his wife, Dorothy Shepherd; his sister, Frances Goodman; and granddaughter, Laura Kay Shepherd.
He is survived by his sons, Paul and his wife, Linda, and Seth and his wife, Elaine; as well as his grandchildren, James Paul Shepherd, Nathaniel Scott Shepherd, and Dr. Sarah Katelin Shepherd.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary