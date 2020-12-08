BELTON — Services for Bernard Edmond Forster, 70, of Killeen will be private.
His body was cremated.
Mr. Forster died Dec. 1 at a Killeen hospital.
He was born Dec. 15, 1949, in France to Francis and Raymond Verdue Forster. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Barbara Doya on May 2, 1970. He was an EMT and firefighter.
Survivors include his wife of Killeen; a son, Bernard Foster Jr. of Cedar Park; two daughters, Denise Forster and Desirae Sabin, both of Montana; two brothers, Andrew Forster and Allan Forster, both of Michigan; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.