ROSEBUD — Services for Ann Marek, 86, of Rosebud will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Duane Brooks and Joe Bailey officiating.
Burial will be in Powers Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Marek died Tuesday, April 26, at a Rosebud nursing home.
She was born Oct. 6, 1935, in Cameron to John and Lorene Cox Murff. She married Alvin Marek in 1957. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Joe W. Marek; a daughter, Shirley Roessler; two brothers, Jerry Murff and Gene Murff; a sister, Sandra Robin; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heritage House Nursing Home, P.O. Box 656, Rosebud, TX 76570, or Powers Chapel Cemetery, 8888 FM 2027, Rosebud, TX 76570.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.