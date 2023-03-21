BELTON — Services for James Glen Harris, 62, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Temple Bible Church with the Rev. Shannon Soard officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Harris died Sunday, March 19, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 20, 1961, to James Edward and Susie Faye Harris in Belton. He graduated from Belton High School in 1979. He worked for Wilsonart for more than 26 years. He married Lisa Townley on March 12, 2005. He was a member at Temple Bible Church.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; a son, John Harris of Temple; a daughter, Emily Sebek of Rogers; a sister, Debbie Harris of Belton; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.