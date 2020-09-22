Ruchie Foster Teague
Ruchie Foster Teague, 81, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at her home in Temple, TX. A native of Union County, Mississippi, she was the seventh and youngest child of Zach and Zula Foster, born on August 20, 1939. She was a graduate of Center High School in Union County. She married James T. (Terry) Teague on June 12, 1958. Ruchie was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, and sacrificially served her family and church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, genealogical research and bird watching. She was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings, Opal Bennett, Ophelia Shelton, Paul Foster, J.C. Foster and Clay Foster, all of Union County, and a son-in-law, Peter Steck. She is survived by her husband, Terry, a daughter, Kim Steck, and a son, Tony Teague (Melissa), and three grandchildren, Kathryn Steck, Alaina and Gracie Teague, all of Temple, TX. She is also survived by her sister, Anna Jane Owen, of New Albany, MS.
A memorial service for Ruchie will be held at First Baptist Church of Academy, TX, on Wednesday, September 23rd, at 10:00am.
The family requests that donations be made in memory of Ruchie to: Churches Touching Lives for Christ P.O. Box 5, Temple, Texas 76503-0005 http://www.ctlcministries.org/donations.html.
Paid Obituary