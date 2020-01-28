Hunter Callahan, 19, of Belton died Monday Jan 28, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELTON — Services for Hunter Callahan, 19, of Belton are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. Mr. Callahan died Monday, Jan. 27, at a Temple hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save